Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The franchise tag doesn’t seem like anything the Bills will need this year.

Dolphins players reacted to yesterday’s school shooting.

The Patriots could have some major issues to deal with on the offensive line soon.

QB Baker Mayfield is intrigued by the Jets.

The Ravens could stand to create some cap space.

Bengals OT Bobby Hart denied quitting on the Giants.

New Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley wants to develop some playmakers.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II wasn’t a fan of the team’s run defense.

The Texans waived G Erik Austell.

The Colts are making changes on defense.

The Jaguars have to decide which Blake Bortles to trust.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel took a non-traditional approach to building a staff.

The Broncos have a new strength coach.

Taking a look at LB Derrick Johnson‘s greatest hits with the Chiefs.

A look at the Chargers WR position heading into the offseason.

Raiders CB T.J. Carrie wants to stay with the team.

Some words on what the Cowboys can expect from new assistant Kris Richard.

The Giants’ new coaching staff is going to have to adjust the way they’ve coached QBs in the past.

Taking a look at potential Eagles changes.

Washington’s response to the reinstatement of S Su'a Cravens will be interesting to watch.

The Bears are hoping recent changes yield a healthier roster.

The Lions insist they’re not just copying the Patriots.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will take in some NASCAR this weekend.

Vikings S Harrison Smith‘s season was only marred by the way it ended.

Taking a look at the future of Falcons QB Matt Ryan‘s contract.

It’s hard to find consensus on mock drafts with the Panthers.

Finding an acceptable compromise is the key for the Saints and QB Drew Brees.

The Buccaneers have some decisions to make on restricted free agents.

The Cardinals coaching staff has 69 years of NFL playing experience.

Rams fans should enjoy those flat ticket prices while they last.

49ers C Daniel Kilgore knows he’s not going to get the Jimmy Garoppolo treatment.

A look at what the Seahawks can expect in compensatory picks.