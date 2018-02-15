Travis Frederick: New position coach means “more tools in your toolbox”

Getty Images

When Travis Frederick entered the league in 2013, Bill Callahan was his position with the Cowboys. Callahan left after the 2014 season and was replaced by his assistant, Frank Pollack. Pollack lasted three seasons before the Cowboys made another move.

Frederick is entering his sixth season and will play for his third position coach.

The Cowboys hired veteran coach Paul Alexander to replace Pollack.

“It’s always a unique time when you have another coach come in,” Frederick said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Every time you have a coaching switch, whether you like it or not, or if it’s the same stuff or different stuff, there’s always going to be a different mindset from that coach or a little bit different teaching. . . . It just gives you more tools in your toolbox. The more that you learn from more people, the more options you have to go to during the game. In my dealings with coach Alexander so far, he’s open to letting us do the things that we need to do to be successful and just trying to add on and give his experience and help us. A lot of our line is very experienced, just refine some of our skills and add a few more things to our toolbox.”

The four-time Pro Bowl center doesn’t know if the Cowboys will continue with a zone-blocking scheme.

“I don’t know at this point because I think [the coaches] are still in the meetings deciding that,” Frederick said. “Even this morning, I tried to talk to them and they were all in meetings. So I think you’re probably going to see a lot of the same stuff, from what I understand, it sounds like things aren’t going to drastically change. We’ve had success doing the things that we have, so I think what you really want to do is build on that.”