Tre Boston wants team he fits in well, can win a Super Bowl

Getty Images

Safety Tre Boston visited the Chargers, Bills and Steelers last May after the Panthers cut him. He signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles.

That means he hits free agency again in March, and this time, he is seeking a long-term deal.

“Of course, L.A. is definitely somewhere I would love to be, but it’s a business,” Boston said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Everybody knows how that goes. I want to find somewhere that I fit in well, somewhere that we have a chance of going to the Super Bowl.”

Boston, 25, played 1,039 of 1,047 snaps in 2017, the most snaps of any of the team’s defenders. He tied for fifth in the NFL with five interceptions.