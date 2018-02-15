Vontae Davis visiting Bills

Getty Images

Word came earlier this week that free agent cornerback Vontae Davis has been medically cleared after having core muscle surgery last year and that teams were expected to be interested in adding him to their roster.

The first of those teams was identified on Thursday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Davis is visiting with the Bills.

Davis has been a starter for most of his career with the Dolphins and Colts, who released Davis amid a disagreement about whether his injury was severe enough to keep him from playing last year. Davis is free to sign with the Bills or anyone else because he was released by the Colts.

The Bills will have 2017 first-round pick Tre'Davious White back at corner next season, but E.J. Gaines, Shareece Wright and Leonard Johnson are all set for free agency after filling out the cornerback group in 2017.