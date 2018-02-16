A.J. McCarron will get paid more this year than Andy Dalton

Some would say that the Bengals, now faced with A.J. McCarron becoming an unrestricted free agent, should choose McCarron over Andy Dalton. Apart from the team’s assessment of the two guys as players, there’s an important factor that is even more important to the Bengals, given that they are extremely careful with money.

Dalton’s deal averages $16 million per year, and he’ll make $13.9 million this year in salary and workout bonus. McCarron will at least average $16 million on the open market, and he’ll get considerably more than $13.9 million in 2018.

Is he worth it, you ask? We’re all worth whatever someone will pay and if the 49ers will pay Jimmy Garoppolo $27.5 million for seven inconsequential career starts, what will someone pay to a quarterback who started three meaningful regular-season games and a playoff game that, based on McCarron’s efforts, the Bengals should have won.

So, yes, McCarron will get paid. A lot. And people who don’t follow football closely will be shocked. Those who do won’t be.

There aren’t enough good quarterbacks to go around, and McCarron is good enough to get paid more than $16 million per year.

  4. WRONG!!! We are not ALL WORTH what ever someone is willing to pay us!! Ask Brock Osweiller and many other QB’s plunked down into NEW systems with new teams! We get PAID what ever someone else is willing to pay us, does not mean we are worth it. Different thing. Just ask the Patriots. Some teams are just dumb when it comes to paying these unproven, guys who have never even won a damn playoff game top money. But thanks to this ongoing narrative “there aren’t enough good QB’s to go around” nonsense. Teams unwisely OVERPAY to their detriment as evidenced by so few SB appearances even though all the teams except the Patriots have done this over and over again.
    People said Blake Bortles, Nick Foles, and Case Keenam were a part of the “not good QB’s’. And they were a few of the QB who did turn out to be WORTH IT!!!

  6. Someone might pay him $16 million but he isn’t worth it. McCarron’s efforts in that playoff game got the Bengals 16 points so forgive me if I’m not overwhelmed by all of his success.

  7. Question: If McCarron is so good, why is he sitting behind Dalton?
    My theory: The Bengals view Dalton’s floor as a 7 and his ceiling as an 8. When McCarron filled in, his ceiling sure looked like a 9, but the conservative Bengals seem to be afraid his floor might be a 5.

  8. conormacleod says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    He’s worth $16 mil a year? Based on what?
    ……..
    Desperate owners pay high and in their rich minds they think they got something better.

  9. “the 49ers will pay Jimmy Garoppolo $27.5 million for seven inconsequential career start”

    I would argue Jimmy’s 2 starts with the Pats were not “inconsequential”. They were both wins and helped get the team to the Super Bowl

  11. Dalton is perfect for a team that isn’t actually trying to win. Surprised the browns haven’t traded for him

  12. There’s 4 QBs projected to go in the first round. On top of that you have Cousins, Keenum, Bridgewater, Bradford, McCarron, and Alex Smith who will likely be starting for different teams this year. Add in the fact that Josh McNown is a viable stop gap for 1 year and Nick Foles could be starting for a QB needy team if they want him bad enough and it looks like there is a glut of QBs on the market with varying amounts of upside and/or track record.

    That’s almost a 1/3rd of the league’s worth of QBs that will most likely be starting for new teams next year. If teams don’t have a QB of the future or QB of the present on their team next year, it’s not for lack of quantity.

    I think the biggest issue with the league is the quality of coaching. Having a Jeff Fisher as your first coach can get you labelled a career backup while another coach can make his system fit you.

  13. It is just the nature of the position. Scott “The Water Buffalo” Mitchell played OK for a few games in place of Marino and the Lions bet the farm on him. Usually you get a Mike Glennon but sometimes — very rarely but every now and then — you get a Drew Brees. The jury is still out on Garoppolo but odds are he flames out Glennon style.

  15. Oh …. and that playoff game that A.J. McCarron “should have” won was only against Small Ben in Big Games doing his usual pooping of the bed so it’s not like McCarron had to play great … or even good … to get a win.

  17. how could he possibly warrant a long term, big contract. It seems ridiculous to give him anything more than an incentive-based, 1-3 year contract

  18. Ask a 49ers fan or anyone around the team if Jimmy G’s 5 starts were in inconsequential games. Jacksonville and Tennessee sure didn’t think those games were inconsequential at the time either. If both teams are there to win it isn’t an inconsequential game, especially when 1 team has playoff aspirations on the line.

  19. There’s way more QB’s available than there are spots to fill so the idea that McCarron is going to get paid a huge contract is silly. He’s a second tier guy compared to the others who are available like any of the Vikings QB’s who hit free agency and Cousins that have way more NFL game experience than he does. He’s still going to have to prove that he has more upside than Josh McCown, Tyrod Taylor and Blake Bortles. Especially since he says he only wants to go somewhere where he will start which is limited to Arizona, Cleveland, Denver and maybe the Jets and Jacksonville depending on if they let McCown and Bortles walk or not.

    Also keep in mind this is a very large QB draft class and most of the QB needy teams are on the top of the board.

  20. At the moment, 25 million to 26.5 million is the going rate for a tier 1 NFL QB. AJ must be really pumped up after winning that hearing. I like him as a starting NFL QB but until he pulls a Case Keenum, it’s just unproven! Very accurate passer with good agility. A smart and QB needy team will pay him 12 mil per yr with heavy incentives that could take him into elite money, 25 mil., if he leads a team on a deep playoff run.

