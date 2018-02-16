Brandon Graham is ready to get paid

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 16, 2018, 12:01 PM EST
When most NFL teams find success, they quickly find it’s harder to sustain it.

Now that the Eagles have a Super Bowl title, they’re already losing coaches, and the players who stay behind are going to start to want their reward.

Via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, defensive end Brandon Graham is ready to parlay his strong play (and his Super Bowl-deciding strip-sack) into a new contract.

“For me, it’s all about getting as much as you can while you can play because when it’s over, it’s over,” he said. “I know Howie [Roseman] and those guys, if they want me here, they’re going to make sure that they get me here. For me, I want to be here. Everybody knows I want to be here. They see the passion I have and I’m happy to be able to bring the trophy back to Philly.

“Now, it’s just all about just making sense, just getting me protected for the future. Because obviously I want to retire here and I know I’m going to retire here because I’ve been here a long time. I would love to retire here. It’s all on what they want to do. I’m just going to embrace it, whatever it is.”

Graham is entering the final year of the four-year deal he signed in 2015, and is scheduled to make $7 million in base salary.

He’s also coming off a career-high 9.5 sacks last year, and is in an environment in which others have gotten paid (Fletcher Cox, Vinny Curry, Tim Jernigan) already. The Eagles tacked on $1.5 million in incentives to the final two years of his deal last offseason, but now they need to do something more than that good-faith gesture.

10 responses to “Brandon Graham is ready to get paid

  1. He is under contract for another year, what’s the hurry.
    Those 9.5 sacks were way above the norm for him.

  2. Once they release or trade vinny curry they should have more money for graham. I do like curry but I think he’s overpaid

  4. .
    It’s always a problem after a team wins the Super Bowl. Everyone wants to get paid, but you can’t pay everybody.
    .

  7. He’s more deserving than what he’s currently down to receive, hopefully Howie can work some magic and free up some space for BG, would be a shame for him to go elsewhere

  8. Hasn’t Graham already had at least 1 big deal? The whole “get paid” thing has already happened. Same with Eric Berry. He had a big rookie deal and then a huge 2nd deal, but he had already gotten paid.

  9. They are not going to let BG go. And yes, teams that win the Super Bowl lose a lot of pieces…but what was really unique about this Eagles team is how many of the pieces themselves were New to the team. Alshon Jeffrey, Torrey Smith, LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement, Ronald Darby, Tim Jernigan, Chris Long, Patrick Robinson and Jake Elliott all played significant roles on the 2017 Birds and NONE of them were on the team in 2016. Not saying that they can replicate that for 2018, but just that losing players means new player should come in and in the end it’s possible to be better off.

  10. If he wants to get paid the Eagles will have a tough decision to make. They are already over the cap by about $15M (once you count draft picks) and also have to pay Wentz in the near future. Eagles aren’t really set up all that well for the future because of their cap problems. Enjoy this Super Bowl.

