Buccaneers interview Brentson Buckner for line opening

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are working on filling their defensive line coach vacancy, and met with a former NFL defensive lineman about it.

Via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, the Buccaneers interviewed former Cardinals assistant Brentson Buckner for the vacancy.

The Buccaneers have also interviewed Ted Monachino for the vacancy created when Bucs coach Dirk Koetter fired Jay Hayes,

The 46-year-old Buckner spent the last five years in Arizona on Bruce Arians staff, and played 12 years in the league, finishing up with the Panthers (where he traded barbs with former Bucs defensive tackle Warren Sapp).