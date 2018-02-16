Chiefs sign David Amerson

Getty Images

The Chiefs have signed cornerback David Amerson, the team announced Friday night. The Raiders cut Amerson on February 5 in Jon Gruden’s first roster move.

He missed the final nine games of 2017 with a foot injury, and the Raiders parted ways before his $5.5 million base salary for 2018 became guaranteed.

Amerson, 26, has played in 68 games in five NFL seasons with Oakland (2015-17) and Washington (2013-15). His career numbers include 249 tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has eight interceptions for 73 yards, returning two for touchdowns, and 63 passes defensed.

Washington made him a second-round pick in 2013.