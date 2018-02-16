Colts make it official with their coordinators

Getty Images

When the Colts first talked to Matt Eberflus about joining the team as defensive coordinator, the thought was that he’d be working for head coach Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels didn’t make it to Indianapolis, but Eberflus will still be there as a member of Frank Reich’s staff. The Colts and Reich had all said Eberflus would still be part of the team and the Colts made an official announcement about his hire on Friday.

Eberflus joins the Colts after seven years as the linebackers coach for the Cowboys. He also coordinated the team’s pass defense for the last two years.

In addition to Eberflus, the Colts also confirmed the hiring of Nick Sirianni as offensive coordinator and Ray Ventrone as special teams coordinators. Sirianni spent the last five seasons with the Chargers, where he worked with Reich before Reich moved on to Philadelphia.

Ventrone played 10 years in the NFL and spent most of his time working on special teams. He was an assistant special teams coach in New England the last two seasons.

The Colts also named Rusty Jones their director of sports performance.