DeAngelo Hall: Su’a Cravens has a lot to prove if he’s serious about a return

Getty Images

Safety Su'a Cravens must regain the trust of his teammates if he returns to the Washington locker room, teammate DeAngelo Hall said Friday.

“I definitely think there’s room for Su’a on this roster, but he has to prove to the guys in that locker room that he’s here for the right reasons, you know what I mean, and he wants to fight with them and he wants to go to battle,” Hall said in an interview with Washington’s 106.7 The Fan, via CBS DC. “Guys have to believe he’s gonna be able to be counted on, and I think this organization has to believe that, because there’s nothing worse than having a guy that you have bled with and fought with and trained with, and when it’s time to go to battle, they walk away. That’s a tough thing for a lot of guys in this locker room to just look past.”

The league granted Cravens his request for reinstatement earlier this week. Washington had placed him on the reserve/left squad list after he walked away from the team days before the start of the season.

Washington now has to decide what to do with him.

“There’s not a lot of things in this league I haven’t seen in the time I’ve been around the game,” Hall said. “But this is one thing that no one I’ve been around or I’ve been in the locker room with has ever experienced, and so it’s all kind of new. So how he’s gonna be received and accepted, I don’t know. I know myself personally, how I would receive him — with open arms, because I don’t know the full extent of the story, and until everyone gets the full extent of the story, it’s kind of hard to make an opinion. We all can voice our opinions, but to really be right, you’ve got to have all the information, and no one really has all the information but Su’a. I don’t even think the organization has all the information.”

Cravens was dealing with a knee injury when he left, and his agent recently revealed Cravens sought treatment for post-concussion syndrome while sitting out.