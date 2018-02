Getty Images

The Dolphins donated $100,000 to the Stoneman Douglas victims’ fund set up by the Broward County Education Fund, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The team made two separate $50,000 donations, because that was the maximum donation. The Dolphins’ donations pushed the fund over $1 million.

“Our hope is to encourage people to make more donations,” the Dolphins said in a statement, via Beasley.

The fund’s goal is $2 million, and you can donate here.