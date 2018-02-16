Dolphins will tweak uniforms this offseason

Posted by Josh Alper on February 16, 2018, 7:34 AM EST
AP

It’s apparently the offseason to make uniform changes for NFL teams in Florida.

The Jaguars announced this week that they will be altering their duds ahead of the 2018 season and now comes word that the Dolphins will be making some changes of their own. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the team will be making minor tweaks to their look.

A source told Salguero that the changes will be an “evolution rather than a revolution” and that they will not drastically alter the look that the Dolphins adopted five years ago. The jersey, pants, logo and helmet are all expected to be affected in small ways.

Salguero also reports that the team will wear their 1966 throwbacks for two games. The uniform tweaks are expected to be unveiled in April.

The third Florida team — the Buccaneers — have not announced any change to their look.

4 responses to “Dolphins will tweak uniforms this offseason

  1. .
    ” The third Florida team — the Buccaneers — have not announced any change to their look.”
    ___

    If any team needs a uniform makeover, it’s the Bucs. Their jerseys look like they were put together using remnants from the SEC.
    .

  3. Any distraction that can help the Dolphins make people not notice how bad their on the field of play can only help. Wondering which player this year Gase will trade to a Super Bowl winner as a punishment.

  4. Does anybody really think the current Dolphin jersey deserves to be mentioned in the same breath with the ” throwbacks’ : they look cheap and should be sold at K-Mart going out of business sales.

    As for the Yuks … nuff said

