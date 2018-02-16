Dolphins will tweak uniforms this offseason

AP

It’s apparently the offseason to make uniform changes for NFL teams in Florida.

The Jaguars announced this week that they will be altering their duds ahead of the 2018 season and now comes word that the Dolphins will be making some changes of their own. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the team will be making minor tweaks to their look.

A source told Salguero that the changes will be an “evolution rather than a revolution” and that they will not drastically alter the look that the Dolphins adopted five years ago. The jersey, pants, logo and helmet are all expected to be affected in small ways.

Salguero also reports that the team will wear their 1966 throwbacks for two games. The uniform tweaks are expected to be unveiled in April.

The third Florida team — the Buccaneers — have not announced any change to their look.