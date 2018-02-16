Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Signing Vontae Davis would give the Bills insurance at cornerback if E.J. Gaines leaves the team.

Which free agent defensive ends might interest the Dolphins?

The Patriots appear to be losing an assistant to the Colts after all.

Will the Jets bid on QB AJ McCarron in free agency?

The Parkland school shooting hits home for Ravens RB Alex Collins.

The Bengals are in the market for a backup quarterback.

Breaking down Browns T Joe Thomas’ pitch to Kirk Cousins.

The Steelers likely have more moves coming to address their cap situation.

Texans DE J.J. Watt is getting an honorary degree from Baylor.

Colts coach Frank Reich’s coaching staff is coming together.

Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey went all out with a Valentine’s Day gift for his mom.

The Titans may be playing host to the draft in 2019 or 2020.

Broncos LS Casey Kreiter spent time with law enforcement.

The Chiefs reminisce about their best blocks of the 2017 season.

The Chargers honored local high school coach Robert Garrett.

The final cost of the Raiders stadium in Las Vegas is still being tabulated.

Cowboys C Travis Frederick is staying busy during the offseason.

Do the Giants need a tight end to complement Evan Engram?

Does winning the Super Bowl buy the Eagles a grace period with their fans?

A possible approach to tight ends in free agency for the Redskins.

A look at Danny Trevathan and the rest of the Bears inside linebackers.

A Michigan TV reporter has worked a bobblehead of Lions QB Matthew Stafford into his reports from the Winter Olympics.

More stability has helped the Packers special teams.

Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo has worked with quarterbacks of various styles.

Falcons C Alex Mack is doing some reading this offseason.

Looking at the state of the quarterbacks for the Panthers.

The Saints running backs get high marks for their 2017 work.

G Kevin Pamphile thinks the Buccaneers offensive line is close to breaking through.

WR Larry Fitzgerald‘s return is happy news for Cardinals fans.

How are the Rams set up at tight end?

49ers players like the way the first year of the John Lynch/Kyle Shanahan regime has worked out.

Former Seahawks QB Jon Kitna is coaching in high school.