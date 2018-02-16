Greg Hardy continues his MMA career tonight

Getty Images

More than two years after he last played in the NFL, Greg Hardy continues to pursue a career as a mixed martial arts fights. He also continues to hold out hope for returning to the NFL.

Via Mark Francescutti of the Dallas Morning News, Hardy said that he’s “damn ready at all times” to return to the NFL, even if no one in the NFL is ready to give him a shot. Does he deserve one?

“That’s the tricky part,” Hardy said. “I have to use everything I learned in martial arts and learn to let it go. I won’t force it. It’s them not giving me an opportunity.”

Hardy’s next MMA fight comes tonight in Dallas, as part of an 11-fight card. The event will be televised by AXS TV. Hardy won his debut fight via 32-second knockout in November.

Hardy’s football career continues next month, when he’ll play for the Richmond Roughriders of the American Arena League.

“I know there are people, not all people, who are willing to give me the opportunity,” Hardy said.

Hardy found himself shunned by the NFL after a domestic violence incident in 2014 and a one-year stint in 2015 with the Cowboys that raised plenty of questions about his punctuality and interactions with others. No NFL team has shown any serious interest in him since then.