Is AJ McCarron this year’s Case Keenum, or this year’s Mike Glennon?

Getty Images

AJ McCarron is going to be the toughest quarterback to figure out in this year’s free agent class.

McCarron, who found out yesterday that he won a grievance with the Bengals and will be an unrestricted free agent next month, has shown enough promise that there might be teams that think he can be a franchise quarterback. He has also played so little that there’s no guarantee he’s even good enough to be an NFL starter.

Some team might get McCarron for a bargain and find out that he’s this year’s Case Keenum: Last year Keenum signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Vikings and had an outstanding season, leading them to the NFC Championship Game.

But some team might also pay McCarron a lot of money and find out that he’s this year’s Mike Glennon: Last year Glennon signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Bears and had a terrible season, getting benched after four games.

So far in his career, McCarron has started three games and played reasonably well: He’s completed 86 of 133 passes, a 64.7 percent completion rate. He has 920 yards career passing yards and 6.9 yards per pass. He has six career touchdown passes and two career interceptions. He has a 93.6 career passer rating. There are reasons to think he’s a promising quarterback, but he hasn’t proven it yet.

In what could be a big year for quarterbacks in free agency, McCarron is the biggest question mark.