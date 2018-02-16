J.J. Watt to get honorary degree from Baylor

Getty Images

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt had a crowded mantel anyway. Now he has to make room for another diploma.

Via ESPN, Watt will receive an honorary doctorate from Baylor, after his efforts to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts last year.

Baylor announced that Watt would receive a Doctor of Humanities in Medicine degree during Baylor’s commencement in May, along with Houston EMS director Dr. David Persse.

“In the year following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and the community’s incredible response, it was most fitting to honor two community leaders who contributed in major ways, Dr. Persse and J.J. Watt,” Baylor president Paul Klotman said in a statement. “Our graduates and their families can take important lessons from these honorary degree recipients.”

Watt recently was named the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year, after he raised more than $37 million in the wake of the storm that ravaged Houston and the surrounding area last summer.