Jaguars’ stadium to get a name change

Getty Images

Tarps are coming out, ticket prices are going up, uniforms are changing and misbehaving fans are getting banned. And those aren’t the only changes for Jaguars home games in 2018.

The stadium is also getting a new name: EverBank Field will be changed to TIAA Bank Field by the start of the preseason, Mike Kaye‏ of First Coast News reports. TIAA acquired EverBank last year.

The stadium was built on the site of the old Gator Bowl and opened in time for the Jaguars’ expansion team to enter the league in 1995. It has previously been called Jacksonville Municipal Stadium and Alltel Stadium.

In addition to hosting the Jaguars, the stadium is used for the annual Florida-Georgia game and an annual bowl game.