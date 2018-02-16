Josh McCown heads into free agency with less wear and tear than most old QBs

Getty Images

Soon-to-be free agent quarterback Josh McCown will turn 39 in July, but he says he doesn’t feel it.

McCown pointed out this morning on PFT Live that he has spent most of his career as a backup, moving from the Cardinals to the Lions to the Raiders to the Dolphins to the Panthers to the 49ers to the Bears to the Buccaneers to the Browns to the Jets. As a result, he hasn’t taken the hits that most players his age would have taken, and he says his body feels as good as it’s ever felt.

“I’m still moving and doing the things I’ve done my whole career,” he said. “I’ve played for 25 percent of the teams off and on, so I don’t have as much wear and tear on me as some guys, so that’s a benefit.”

McCown says he’s a smarter player than he was 10 years ago, and he thinks that makes him a better player than he was 10 years ago. McCown showed off some of those smarts in breaking down the upcoming class of rookie quarterbacks, talking particularly about how he thinks Louisville’s Lamar Jackson can develop from a great athlete to a great complete quarterback. It could make a lot of sense for some team to draft a quarterback and sign McCown to be that rookie’s veteran mentor.