Josh McDaniels’ decision to stay in New England was about football, not family

After Josh McDaniels turned down the Colts’ head-coaching job he had verbally accepted to remain the Patriots’ offensive coordinator instead, one of the reasons given was that McDaniels’ family was happy in New England, and he didn’t want to uproot them.

Don’t believe it.

Peter King said this morning on PFT Live that the spin that McDaniels’ family was more comfortable in New England than with moving to Indianapolis wasn’t in any way related to McDaniels’ decision. Instead, it was all about him thinking he’d have a better career going forward if he remained with the Patriots than jumping to the Colts.

“This had nothing to do with his family,” King said. “It was about the Patriots giving him a better option than Indianapolis.”

King indicated that McDaniels might have felt more comfortable playing on Robert Kraft’s team than on Jim Irsay’s team, or that there was something else about the Colts that McDaniels didn’t like, but whatever it was, it was football-related, not location-related or family-related.

“He has to have thought there were some things wrong in Indianapolis,” King said. “What it is I don’t know. I’m waiting to hear it myself.”

The Colts seem genuinely happy to have “settled” for Frank Reich, and in the long run it may turn out that they got the right coach for the franchise despite getting turned down by their first choice. But it was still an embarrassing moment for the Colts to have McDaniels decide that being an assistant in New England is a better job than being a head coach in Indianapolis.

42 responses to “Josh McDaniels’ decision to stay in New England was about football, not family

  9. Whether it was based on football or family, you make that decision:
    (1) Before you apply for the job; or
    (2) After your first meeting with the prospective employer; or
    (3) When contemplating an offer from the prospective employer.
    Giving your word and then waiting two weeks and going back on your word is not OK. If I was a Patriots fan, I would hope Kraft never gives the keys to a guy who did this to another prospective employer.

  11. People who are ready to be a head coach should be willing to embrace a challenge. That’s fine if McDaniels doesn’t feel he is fit to be a head coach. Just don’t waste people’s time.

  12. Good lord, he was guaranteed the Head Coaching job after Belichick left. Any reporting or theory out there aside from that is just a smoke screen for the Pats to avoid a violation of the Rooney Rule down the road and inevitable heavy-handed penalties from the league.

    This is obviously the explanation, and I haven’t seen a single report referencing the Rooney Rule since McDaniels made his decision.

  14. I think they are insulting our intelligence by saying it is anything other than what it is: McDaniels was promised Bill’s job when he leaves and Bill will be leaving soon.

  15. The biggest issue in Indy right now is who will be the QB for 2018. Andrew Luck’s status isn’t any more clear than it was last year.

  18. His decision not ours. It’ll be interesting to circle back to this topic in about a decade. When BB quit the Jets and headed to Foxboro all the fans/media back then was calling it a huge mistake too. “Beli-choke” was the name I kept hearing from the talking head sports guys. I’m curious to see how this goes. Regardless of what we say, time and only time will tell.

  19. “King indicated that McDaniels might have felt more comfortable playing on Robert Kraft’s team than on Jim Irsay’s team…”
    — Who wouldn’t!?! And the water is wet.

  22. This has to be the greatest case of Stockholm’s syndrome ever witnessed in sports.

    Your HC doesn’t trust you enough to guarantee you will succeed him once he leaves and your golden boy QB screams until he’s red in the face when you call as play he doesn’t like or because he’s going through withdrawals from cabbage and avocado ice cream. But sure, Josh, New England is HOME!

  23. Is it at all possible that Bill (or others in the organization) went to Kraft sometime before Super Bowl week (it could have been near the end of the regular season) and leveled with him: losing two coordinators would make it impossible for the Patriots to get back to the Super Bowl next year. And after the offensive performance the Patriots had in the Super Bowl (versus what the defense did or didn’t do) that Kraft sweetened the pot for McDaniels to stay?

  24. .
    It seems a metaphysical certainty that at some point Belichick will move into a full time GM position and McDaniels will be elevated to head coach. The question for McDaniels then became, ” Do I want to be on the Kraft/Belichick team, who I know? Or, do I want to go all in on Irsay and Ballard?

    One must also keep in mind that, if for any reason things went south in Indy, then McDaniels NFL career would most likely be over. With four young children it’s improbable he’d want to start over again.
    .

  26. That’s all well and good, but maybe you could have come to that decision before you hired assistants and committed to the job, instead of 18 hrs before your introductory press conference.

  27. The Colts fled Baltimore in the dead of night and had each moving truck take a different route out of the state so that the legislature and the state troopers couldn’t stop them all. They are the last people who should be whining about broken “verbal agreements” and I hope they get left at the altar many times in the future.

  30. So, that means Josh McDaniels will be a complete disaster as a head coach even if he becomes head coach in New England. He has that little confidence in his own abilities to turn around the fortunes of another organization. Good thing, he did turn it down. Great coaches like Bill Walsh and Chuck Noll became great coaches for their ability to turn around franchises, guess amcdaniels will never be in that class.

  31. He must be a real peach at a restaurant: I’ll have the salmon…wait, I didn’t see you had crab cakes, I love crab cakes…wait, I haven’t had a good ribeye in years, I will take that…wait, can I just have a few more minutes?

  32. ummmm maybe Josh realized that he was actually going to be employed by Irsay and came to his senses?? Worst owner/franchise in sports history

  33. Indy lacks an O-line, an O-line coach like Dante Scarnecchia, and any good players on Defense. Josh also knows the difficulty he would face turning around the Colts crippling loser culture and he can’t do anything about the dumb owner.
    In retrospect Josh made the intelligent decision even though it was late.

  34. 6ball says:
    One must also keep in mind that, if for any reason things went south in Indy, then McDaniels NFL career would most likely be over.

    Once Brady hangs em up Josh can show just how mediocre he is

  35. Then why accept a job, hire assistants, and start packing for Indy if you thought NE was a better option?

    Nice try, Pete King

  36. I don’t believe anything Peter King says. BB hasn’t talked with him for over 10 years. He knows nothing about what goes on in NE. He should keep to beer and coffee reviews.

  40. His decision wasn’t about football.
    It was about getting cold feet and being away from his security blanket BB.
    Immaturity at it’s best.

  41. “Peter King, not PFT, thinks Josh McDaniels’ decision to stay in New England was about football, not family.”

  42. Hello Sherlock Holmes. Every football option is better in New England versus the Colts. The Patriots operate a bottom up organization that succeeds because the expectations are clear. The off season and the in season expectations are clearly delineated. Stay in physical shape, be a student of the game, make it a full time job. Fundamentally, the reason that The Patriots continue to be so good is that they are doing the business of professional football. Most of the other teams are still playing a game. Here is a point to ponder: When Tom Brady was backing up Drew Bledsoe, he was in the film room every day at 415 am. The analytics he was studying were prepared by a staff that was able to both dissect and describe what the next opponent was going to do. But! He was running the practice squad. So, he was learning to run opposition offense, because that was his job. Tom Brady set the expectation. Josh McDaniels is living it. Professional Football is a business. The Patriots organization gets that. They do business. The Colts are still playing a game.

