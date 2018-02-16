JuJu Smith-Schuster goes back to class wearing his Steelers uniform and pads

Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left USC a year early to declare for the NFL Draft.

With his rookie season now in the books, Smith-Schuster looked to fulfill a promise to his mother that he would return to school despite turning pro early.

He was back in class at USC on Thursday. However, he wasn’t dressed like the rest of his classmates. Instead, Smith-Schuster was decked out in his Steelers uniform.

Told my mom last year that I’d go back to school since I left USC early. I went back to college today. pic.twitter.com/yHnbwnsELH — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 15, 2018

Smith-Schuster was in full uniform. Pads, helmet, receivers gloves, cleats, and even a Terrible Towel.

It’s a pretty easy way to answer all the questions from classmates wondering if he is who they think he is. And the best part is he’s keeping his promise to his mother as well.