Lane Johnson says he hasn’t read all his New England hate mail yet

Getty Images

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson raised plenty of eyebrows in New England when he said he was happier winning one Super Bowl in a fun atmosphere in Philadelphia than he would have been with the five-time champion Patriots, where Johnson says everyone lives in fear. Patriots fans were not amused.

Johnson said today on Pardon My Take that the hate mail has poured in from New England, enough that he hasn’t had time to read it all yet.

“I just pissed in everybody’s Cheerios,” Johnson said, via NESN. “And everybody in Boston — hey, I’ve got hate mail I still haven’t read. I’m looking forward to reading it.”

Johnson reiterated his belief that it’s better to be on a team he can enjoy playing for, and that just because the Patriots have been successful, that doesn’t mean their approach is the right approach for everyone.

“I think a lot of guys just want to be happy playing football,” he said. “The Patriots obviously won five Super Bowls, so it’s the Patriot Way to win the Super Bowl. Does that mean that everybody has to act the same way? Do the same thing? Is that necessarily the guidelines to win the Super Bowl?”

What Johnson thinks the Eagles have shown is that there’s more than one way to win the Super Bowl. And Johnson thinks the Eagles’ way is more fun.