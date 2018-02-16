Lions face a difficult decision about whether to franchise Ziggy Ansah

Getty Images

The Lions have a hard decision to make on defensive end Ezekiel Ansah. Detroit has not used the franchise tag since 2012 with Cliff Avril, but it’s possible the Lions use it this year on Ansah, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

A $17.5 million commitment to Ansah is a lot of money, especially for a defensive end who had 14 sacks combined the past two seasons.

But as Birkett noted, only seven NFL players had more than Ansah’s 12 sacks last season, and Ansah’s 12 sacks came in 14 games. The Lions also don’t have anybody to replace Ansah if he leaves.

Kerry Hyder is rehabbing from a torn Achilles, and Anthony Zettel is “not a prototype right end.”

Ansah also turns 29 in May and has injuries the past two seasons that could give the team pause.

So, do they or don’t they? The Lions let defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leave in free agency in 2015, and they have a new head coach in Matt Patricia.

The only thing certain is they have a two-week window beginning Tuesday to decide.