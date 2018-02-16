Lions make a pair of coaching moves

Getty Images

New Lions head coach Matt Patricia is continuing to build out his coaching staff in Detroit.

The team announced two members of the staff on Friday. Hank Fraley will be the team’s assistant offensive line coach and Evan Rothstein has been named head coach assistant/research and analysis.

Fraley spent last season as the offensive line coach at UCLA and worked as an assistant offensive line coach for three years in Minnesota before moving to the college ranks. Fraley played 11 years in the NFL for the Eagles, Browns and Rams.

Rothstein has been with the Lions for the last six seasons, although this will be his first year in his current position. He’s worked as a quality control, special teams and offensive assistant in the past.