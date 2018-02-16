Man who killed Will Smith appealing manslaughter conviction

Getty Images

Cardell Hayes was convicted of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter in December 2016 for shooting and killing former Saints defensive end Will Smith and wounding his wife in April of that year, but he and his lawyers contend those convictions should be thrown out.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that Hayes is appealing the conviction. The appeal’s central contention is that prosecutors failed to prove that Hayes was the aggressor during an argument with Smith after a traffic accident. They argue that Smith’s wife Raquel gave “self-serving and inconsistent” testimony and that the court should have allowed evidence of a past domestic violence arrest.

The appeal also takes issue with a couple of rulings from the judge in the case.

“We are hopeful that the appellate court will see through the arguments contained within Mr. Hayes’ appeal and will affirm both the guilty verdicts levied by the trial jury and the sentence imposed by the judge. The falsehoods within this appeal make only one thing clear: That Cardell Hayes has yet to accept the consequences of his rash decision to open fire on an innocent couple, and thus has yet to begin the rehabilitation necessary to one day return as a responsible and law-abiding member of our community,” Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro said in response to the appeal.

Hayes was sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of the two crimes. Any ruling by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals could be appealed to the state’s Supreme Court.