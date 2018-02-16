Mark Barron, Kayvon Webster recovering from shoulder surgeries

Getty Images

Two members of the Rams defense can compare notes on shoulder rehab this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that linebacker Mark Barron and cornerback Kayvon Webster are both recovering from shoulder surgeries.

Barron missed a pair of games at the end of the year, although he was listed on the injury report with an Achilles issue rather than a shoulder injury. He returned for the playoff loss to the Falcons in the Wild Card round.

Rapoport reports that he’s expected to be ready to go in time for camp, although Barron has been mentioned as a potential cap casualty. Moving on from Barron would save the Rams $7 million under the cap and that money could be useful as they work toward a long-term deal for defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Webster tore his Achilles in December and his recovery from that injury will likely determine when he’s ready to return to action this year. Webster started 11 games and made an interception in his first season with the Rams.