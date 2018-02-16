Marty Hurney’s attorney calls “false narrative” against G.M. “unnecessary”

Getty Images

The Panthers reinstated General Manager Marty Hurney on Friday after an NFL investigation found “no evidence” of conduct policy violation by Hurney.

Hurney’s attorney, Kathleen Lucchesi, released a statement, via NFL Media:

“This morning, the NFL cleared Marty Hurney of any wrongdoing and closed its investigation into the false claims made by his ex-wife. Consequently, the Carolina Panthers have lifted the related leave of absence, so Marty is headed back to work this afternoon.

“It’s been a very long two weeks for Marty and his family. In this digital age, it’s nearly impossible to overcome suspicion, defend yourself, and clear your name once the court of public opinion gets a hold of a false narrative. The public scrutiny can be devastating and unrelenting. In this case, it was also unnecessary.

“Words cannot express how thankful Marty is for the love and unwavering support of his family. He is grateful to the NFL for conducting a thorough investigation. He is also grateful for the continued confidence and support of the Panthers organization. Marty is looking forward to getting back to the work of building a strong and successful Panthers team for the 2018 season.”