NFL investigation found “no evidence” of conduct policy violation by Hurney

The Panthers reinstated G.M. Marty Hurney on Friday. It was a clear indication that the NFL had cleared him of any allegations of wrongdoing.

And the NFL has.

“We have conducted an investigation into the allegations against Carolina Panthers interim General Manager Marty Hurney, which included a review of available law enforcement and court records, sworn testimony in prior proceedings, and interviews of multiple persons including Mr. Hurney,” the league said in a statement issued to PFT. “We also requested an interview with Mr. Hurney’s former wife, which was declined through her attorney. Our investigation identified no evidence to support an allegation of domestic violence or similar conduct that would constitute a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.”

Kudos to the league for moving quickly to put this situation to rest. Earlier this month, a judge declined to issue a protective order to Hurney’s ex-wife through an “ex parte” proceeding, which means that the effort came without Hurney being represented or involved. Which means that there truly was no evidence that Hurney had done anything wrong.