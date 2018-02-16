Nick Foles is a lot more recognizable now

AP

The rapid rise from backup to Carson Wentz to Super Bowl LII MVP has changed a lot for Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, including where he can go to get away from it all.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Foles was asked if he’s getting noticed more around Philadelphia as a result of his higher on-field profile. Foles said that he has noticed more people recognizing him, which makes his trips to Whole Foods less solitary than they used to be.

“Yeah, it’s a little bit different,” Foles said. “I think my safe spot to always go was Whole Foods. No one cared, no one recognized me, but I can’t go into Whole Foods now, and we love going there, so I knew when I went in there, things had changed when I started getting recognized.”

The conversations with fans are different as well. Foles told Kimmel that normal conversations often wind up with fans in tears and that he understands the emotional outbursts after such a long wait for a Super Bowl title.

“That’s what was so special to us to be a part of winning this thing and bringing it back home to where it hasn’t been,” Foles said.

There may be tears of a different sort if Foles were to move on this offseason, although he reiterated to Kimmel that he loves his situation in Philadelphia and continues to sound like he’ll be content if he moves back to his previous backup role in 2018.