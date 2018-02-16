Panthers raising ticket prices for 2018

Getty Images

Panthers owner-for-now Jerry Richardson has a parting gift for his fans, or else he’s planning on buying a nice welcome mat for the person replacing him in Carolina.

Via Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are raising ticket prices in 2018, just before Richardson sells the team.

Team executive director of ticketing and sponsorships Phil Youtsey said about two-thirds of the stadium will see price go up $1-$6 per seat per game, while the rest of the building will go up from $6-$15 per seat.

They’ve alternated price hikes lately, not going up last year after hiking prices following their Super Bowl run.

They’re also using variable pricing this year, with preseason game tickets available for as low as $27, while six of eight regular season games will be $69, and “premium” home games against the Cowboys and Giants will start at $98.