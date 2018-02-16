Panthers reinstate Marty Hurney to interim G.M. duties

AP

The Panthers have a General Manager again, at least an interim one.

The Panthers announced on a Friday afternoon before a holiday weekend that Marty Hurney has been reinstated as interim G.M., after a two-week investigation following complaints of harassment by his ex-wife.

The team (not the league) placed him on paid leave on Feb. 4, and notified the league which began an investigation under the personal conduct policy.

He’s now free to get back to work preparing for the draft and free agency, though they haven’t made a permanent decision. They may not, with a new owner coming in a few months, since Hurney’s contract runs through June.

The team also interviewed Lake Dawson, Jimmy Raye III and Martin Mayhew for the permanent job.