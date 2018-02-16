Scott Turner: Cam Newton “doesn’t need changing”

Getty Images

The Panthers changed offensive coordinators this offseason and head coach Ron Rivera said that he believes new coordinator Norv Turner will take quarterback Cam Newton “to another level” than where he was when Mike Shula was running the offense.

Turner said that he thinks he and the team’s new quarterbacks coach Scott Turner, who is Norv’s son, can help Newton become a more accurate passer. The younger Turner doesn’t think that process will call for Newton to change much about the way he plays the game.

“A lot of things go into that — your eyes, your feet and ultimately your decision making. If you can get those three things down in regards to your completion percentage, a lot of times instead of trying to make the high-degree-of-difficulty throw, you can get the ball to the back or tight end,” Scott Turner said, via the Panthers website. “He doesn’t need changing; he just needs to be the best version of Cam Newton.”

Turner added that Newton is “going to run” because that skill helps make up the best of Newton. Combining that with better results through the air would accomplish the goal of taking the quarterback — and perhaps the offense as a whole — to a higher level than they reached in 2017.