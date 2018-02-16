Shaquill Griffin: Legion of Boom is never going to end, but we want originals back

Posted by Charean Williams on February 16, 2018, 3:28 PM EST
Seattle’s Legion of Boom could have a new look next season.

Safety Kam Chancellor‘s future remains in doubt as he still is undergoing tests on a neck injury. Safety Earl Thomas has threatened a holdout if the Seahawks don’t give him a contract extension this offseason, and the team could shop him. Cornerback Richard Sherman is rehabbing from an Achilles injury, and entering the final year of his contract with a cap charge of $13.2 million, he could become a salary-cap casualty.

Shaquill Griffin, the newest member of the Legion of Boom as a third-round pick in 2017, right now is the only guaranteed starter to return to the Seahawks’ secondary in 2018.

“Right now [the Legion of Boom’s future] is kind of in the air, but trust me, the Legion of Boom will never go away,” Griffin said. “The thing is these are the guys who created the Legion of Boom. We all know that. But just because they might not be here or they’re not coming back, the Legion of Boom is not over. This is a legacy that they created for young guys to come and take over. Trust me, we’ve got some great younger guys that are ready to compete and are ready to play ball. The Legion of Boom is never going to be over, but of course we want those guys back, because those are the originals.”

A report earlier this week said Chancellor intends to continue his career, but with the caveat that doctors clear the 29-year-old to return. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the season ended that both Chancellor and defensive end Cliff Avril would have a “hard time” returning from their neck injuries.

Griffin is hopeful Chancellor returns.

“Right now I feel like he’s going to come back,” Griffin said. “I know he loves the game, and I know it’s going to be hard for him to go without it. It’s something for us to look forward to, because I feel like Kam is definitely going to come back. At the end of the day, though, it’s his decision. We’re going to see how that goes. When it comes that time for him to make that decision, I feel like he’ll do that.”

16 responses to “Shaquill Griffin: Legion of Boom is never going to end, but we want originals back

  3. This is sickening.

    Who do they think they are? The Four Horsemen? “The originals?”

    OK, you can have “the originals” back, and watch when everybody rips them for 300 yards passing a game.

    Seattle, listen to me: You won one Super Bowl. GET OVER YOURSELVES. The entire league and everyone else’s fan bases aren’t sitting around waiting to see what you say and do any longer. You didn’t have a ‘dynasty.’ Alabama is a dynasty. The Patriots are a dynasty. The Steelers were a dynasty. The 49ers of the 80s and early 90s were a dynasty. The 1990s Cowboys were a dynasty.

    You’re just a one-time pretty good Super Bowl winner. You lost on your return trip.

    Build around Russell Wilson and look to the future. The “Legion of Boom” is done. Period. The sooner you and the franchise realizes that, the better off you’ll be.

  7. How quickly things fell apart in Seattle. The worst part is that they don’t have any money. They’ll still manage to win some games though b/c Russell Wilson is a very good QB.

  11. Ever since the Monsters of the Midway everyone has to have a nickname. Most teams stop using it once the original members leave or the term is no longer pertinent i.e. Fearsome Foursome. You don’t hear anyone talking about NE’s “Homeland Defense” anymore because it would be silly. Of course you don’t have to play good defense to get the boom label. Just make a few highlight hits now and then.

  12. She now we’re supposed to care what this guy thinks because of his inspirational one-handed brother with the fake national title? Ok, got it.

  15. As per usual, fans of 31 other teams in a Seattle thread talking about dynasties, but not one Seattle fan talking about it. Haters create their own stories. In all honesty though, last year took a lot out of me. Not expecting a lot from this group next year. I’ll always hope, but if I’m being honest, it’s gonna be a couple years before Seattle is competing again.

