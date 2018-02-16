Shaquill Griffin: Legion of Boom is never going to end, but we want originals back

Getty Images

Seattle’s Legion of Boom could have a new look next season.

Safety Kam Chancellor‘s future remains in doubt as he still is undergoing tests on a neck injury. Safety Earl Thomas has threatened a holdout if the Seahawks don’t give him a contract extension this offseason, and the team could shop him. Cornerback Richard Sherman is rehabbing from an Achilles injury, and entering the final year of his contract with a cap charge of $13.2 million, he could become a salary-cap casualty.

Shaquill Griffin, the newest member of the Legion of Boom as a third-round pick in 2017, right now is the only guaranteed starter to return to the Seahawks’ secondary in 2018.

“Right now [the Legion of Boom’s future] is kind of in the air, but trust me, the Legion of Boom will never go away,” Griffin said. “The thing is these are the guys who created the Legion of Boom. We all know that. But just because they might not be here or they’re not coming back, the Legion of Boom is not over. This is a legacy that they created for young guys to come and take over. Trust me, we’ve got some great younger guys that are ready to compete and are ready to play ball. The Legion of Boom is never going to be over, but of course we want those guys back, because those are the originals.”

A report earlier this week said Chancellor intends to continue his career, but with the caveat that doctors clear the 29-year-old to return. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the season ended that both Chancellor and defensive end Cliff Avril would have a “hard time” returning from their neck injuries.

Griffin is hopeful Chancellor returns.

“Right now I feel like he’s going to come back,” Griffin said. “I know he loves the game, and I know it’s going to be hard for him to go without it. It’s something for us to look forward to, because I feel like Kam is definitely going to come back. At the end of the day, though, it’s his decision. We’re going to see how that goes. When it comes that time for him to make that decision, I feel like he’ll do that.”