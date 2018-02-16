Tony Dungy: I was a third choice, that worked out OK

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 16, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
The Colts had to settle for Frank Reich after their first choice, Josh McDaniels, turned down their head-coaching job. But one Hall of Fame coach thinks it might turn out all right in the end.

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said this morning on PFT Live that he got his first head coaching job, with the Buccaneers in 1996, only after Jimmy Johnson turned it down to coach the Dolphins, and Steve Spurrier turned it down to stay at Florida.

“Jimmy Johnson turned it down. Steve Spurrier turned it down. Now, they didn’t take as long as Josh McDaniels did, but I was the third choice and that worked out OK,” Dungy said.

It worked out more than OK for Dungy. He took over a Buccaneers team coming off 14 consecutive losing seasons and got them to the playoffs in four of his five seasons. And then he moved on to Indianapolis and won a Super Bowl with the Colts. Now the Colts can only hope Reich reminds them of Dungy.

  1. I feel like the fans would be getting over it by now if the team and it’s alumni weren’t trying so hard to convince us this is really a good thing. If the Colts play well, this story will be milked all year.

  2. Dungy won nothing in Tampa…Gruden did

    same can be said in Indy…Peyton won that

    hes a mediocre coach with a huge opinion about everything, except his own problems.

    It’s really not a feather in one’s cap to say you had Peyton Manning for a decade and won only a single Super Bowl.
  5. He took over a Buccaneers team coming off 14 consecutive losing seasons and got them to the playoffs in four of his five seasons. And then he moved on to Indianapolis and won a Super Bowl with the Colts
    And based upon this slightly above average resume, Dungy somehow made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, unseating Joe Namath as least deserving inductee in history.

  7. bigmikeskinsfan says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:36 am
    Dungy won nothing in Tampa…Gruden did
    You wouldn’t say that if you lived in Tampa at the time. The Bucs were a laughing stock. He created one the best defenses in the history of the NFL and took the team to an NFC Championship game – nearly beating the Ram’s Greatest Show on Turf – who only scored 11 points.

  8. bigmikeskinsfan says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:36 am
    Dungy won nothing in Tampa…Gruden did
    same can be said in Indy…Peyton won that
    hes a mediocre coach with a huge opinion about everything, except his own problems.

    He is definitely the reason that the Bucs went from a sad franchise to a Super Bowl contender. Yes, Gruden won, but Dungy was a big part of why Gruden had a great team to work with.

    Also, while he was in Indy they had many great seasons and won a Super Bowl. He gets credit for that regardless of how much Peyton had to do with it. The defense played well in 2006. That was all him.

    I’m someone that thinks Dungy can be a bitter fool when it comes to the Patriots, but you can’t take credit away from someone that won a Super Bowl.

  9. Um, he was their third choice and did OK but they had to move on from him to finally win a SB. So your example for the Colts is a very poor one.

