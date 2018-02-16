Tony Dungy: I was a third choice, that worked out OK

Getty Images

The Colts had to settle for Frank Reich after their first choice, Josh McDaniels, turned down their head-coaching job. But one Hall of Fame coach thinks it might turn out all right in the end.

Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said this morning on PFT Live that he got his first head coaching job, with the Buccaneers in 1996, only after Jimmy Johnson turned it down to coach the Dolphins, and Steve Spurrier turned it down to stay at Florida.

“Jimmy Johnson turned it down. Steve Spurrier turned it down. Now, they didn’t take as long as Josh McDaniels did, but I was the third choice and that worked out OK,” Dungy said.

It worked out more than OK for Dungy. He took over a Buccaneers team coming off 14 consecutive losing seasons and got them to the playoffs in four of his five seasons. And then he moved on to Indianapolis and won a Super Bowl with the Colts. Now the Colts can only hope Reich reminds them of Dungy.