Vontae Davis moves on to visit with Browns

Cornerback Vontae Davis is making his way around the Great Lakes in search of a new home.

Davis was in Buffalo to visit with the Bills on Thursday and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he’s made his way down the coast of Lake Erie on Friday. Davis is in Cleveland to visit with the Browns.

Davis was released by the Colts late last season and underwent core muscle surgery after getting his pink slip. He’s reportedly been medically cleared after that surgery and has a leg up on impending free agents as he’s already eligible to sign with a team that makes him an offer he’d rather not refuse.

Jamar Taylor, Jason McCourty and Briean Boddy-Calhoun saw the most snaps at cornerback for the Browns in 2017 and all three remain under contract for the 2018 season.