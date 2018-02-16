Will Steelers, Le’Veon Bell get a deal done?

Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has said that he and the team had agreed to a deadline of February 20 to finalize a long-term deal. Four days from that artificial deadline, how real are the talks?

There’s talk in league circles that nothing much has been happening between the two sides in recent weeks. Of course, deadlines (real or fake) often lead to action, and if the foundation for a deal was laid in the days after the team’s season ended, it shouldn’t take much to get the deal done.

For Bell, it still makes sense to wait until the window for application of the franchise tag closes. If tagged a second straight time, Bell would be entitled to more than $14.5 million for 2018, making that the starting point for a long-term deal. If not tagged, the open market will determine his value.

The problem for Bell is that the running back market currently resides well south of $14.5 million per year, with LeSean McCoy and Devonta Freeman currently pushing the envelope in the range of $8 million per year. But Bell is a unique talent, a receiving and rushing threat, and if he’s free to leave it’s safe to say that another team hungry to sell tickets, jerseys, and/or hope would happily offer much more than the Steelers currently have on the table.

The Steelers may be telling Bell that the offer will get worse as time goes by. If so, Bell shouldn’t hesitate to call them on it. Barring unforeseen events (like an injury suffered by the player on his own time), contractual offers rarely decrease as time passes. Yes, there’s a chance that the Steelers at some point would say “screw it” and find another running back. But if they truly want Bell and if they’ve made a significant offer to keep him weeks before the true deadline to get something done, that offer likely will get better the closer they get to that last moment.

This year, that last moment comes on Monday, July 16 — if the Steelers use the tag. If they don’t, it comes on March 14, when Bell becomes a truly unrestricted free agent, able to sign anywhere he wants.