Eagles give Wisniewski bonus to make up for missed incentive

Getty Images

Eagles guard Stefen Wisniewski had a $250,000 playing-time incentive in his contract for 2017. He failed to earn it. But the Eagles decided to give it to him, anyway.

Via Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Eagles gave Wisniewski a $250,000 signing bonus for 2018.

No other terms of his contract apparently changed. Signed through 2019, the cap consequence of the payment will be $125,000 in 2018, and $125,000 next year.

Wisniewski has a base salary of $2.5 million for 2018. He originally signed with the Eagles in 2016 after spending four years with the Raiders and one with the Jaguars.