Report: Vikings adding former Raiders offensive coordinator to coaching staff

Getty Images

The Vikings will be beefing up their offensive coaching staff with the former offensive coordinator of the Oakland Raiders.

Adam Caplan reports that Todd Downing is expected to join the Vikings in the role of senior offensive assistant.

The Vikings recently hired former Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo to succeed Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator. The Vikings also declined to let quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski interview for the offensive coordinator on Shurmur’s staff with the Giants.

It’s a homecoming for the 37-year-old Downing, a native of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. He attended the University of Minnesota, and he began his coaching career with the Vikings, as an intern in 2001 and, ultimately, as an offensive quality control coach in 2005.