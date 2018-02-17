Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has been contemplating retirement for a while.

Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander took the South Park High School football team to see Black Panther on Friday.

Despite tweaks to the uniform for 2018, the Dolphins will continue to wear their popular throwbacks twice per year.

Who will be the starting QB for the Jets in 2018?

Ravens RB Alex Collins has a personal connection to the Parkland, Florida shootings.

With A.J. McCarron free to leave, the Bengals will now be in the market for a backup quarterback.

Should the Browns resist the temptation to sign QB A.J. McCarron?

Former Steelers LB James Harrison returned to Pittsburgh on Friday to participate in Brett Keisel’s “Shear Da Beard” charity event; Harrison was cheered by Steelers fans, and he exited without saying anything.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle has five Texans players to watch in 2018.

From backup quarterback to pastor to 45-year-old coaching intern, Colts coach Frank Reich took an unusual path to the job he now holds.

Jaguars WR Allen Robinson could have a suitor in San Francisco, if he becomes a free agent.

Plenty of questions, and plenty of answers, about the Titans.

Would it be a mistake for the Broncos to move on from RB C.J. Anderson?

The contract given to CB David Amerson by the Chiefs has a base salary of $2.25 million, with incentives that max out at $6 million.

If healthy in his second season, what will WR Mike Williams mean to the Chargers?

Raiders coach Jon Gruden says that new secondary coach Derrick Ansley is “going to be a star.”

Could the Cowboys have an entirely new coaching staff in 2019?

Will the Giants make a run at Carolina OL Andrew Norwell?

The Eagles’ championship DVD goes on sale on March 6. (What’s a DVD?)

A week inside the Washington weight room.

Bears OL Kyle Long was among the athletes who pushed back against the latest “stick to sports” rant from someone who doesn’t like athletes saying things that conflict with her own political views. (If you agree, of course, there’s no need to stick to sports.)

Here’s an argument in favor of the Lions using the franchise tag on DE Ziggy Ansah.

Don’t expect the Packers to drop food prices.

New Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo says that QB Case Keenum has the “it” factor. (“It” will soon include a lot of money.)

Here’s a stay-or-go analysis of the Falcons’ roster.

Panthers LB Thomas Davis visited a newlywed couple at a hospice center.

Saints tight ends did more blocking than catching in 2017.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston soon will be on the books for $20.6 million in 2019.

Which quarterbacks will the Cardinals target in free agency?

The goal of the Rams reconfigured coaching staff will be to continue to get more and more out of QB Jared Goff.

Former 49ers DL Dana Stubblefield is once again eligible for bail based on evidence indicating that his alleged rape victim lied under oath when denying that she ever worked in the porn industry.

Will the Seahawks use a first-round pick on a running back?