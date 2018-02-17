Until he re-signs, Brees is the top free-agent quarterback

Posted by Mike Florio on February 17, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
Most regard Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins as the best available free-agent quarterback. And that probably will be the case, when March 14 rolls around. For now, however, there’s an even better quarterback set to hit the open market.

It’s Drew Brees. Signed to a six-year, $60 million deal by the Saints 12 years ago as an unrestricted free agent despite having more than 20 studs in his shoulder, Brees is now healthy. He’s also 39. But he has shown no signs of slippage in his play, and he could instantly make a bad team good (like the Browns), an average team very good (like the Jets or Broncos), a good team great (like the Cardinals), and a great team a Super Bowl champion (like the Vikings).

MDS pointed out that the Cleveland cap space could support an obscene offer, but Brees likely would regard the Browns as a rebuild that will take more years than he has left. If he’s going to leave a Saints team that already has all the signs of being a championship contender in 2018, he’d likely do it only for another championship contender.

Anyway, those are just some words I typed to tee up a video that presents our top five free-agent quarterbacks.

 

8 responses to “Until he re-signs, Brees is the top free-agent quarterback

  3. If he’s going to leave a Saints team that already has all the signs of being a championship contender in 2018, he’d likely do it only for another championship contender.

    Unless a bad team overpays

  5. Brees already had more money than he can ever spend. At this point, if it’s about money then he has serious issues. He won’t leave the Saints unless he doesn’t like it there.

    I thought they had the best chance to beat the Patriots (I was wrong) but will be even better next year.

    This was a team stuck in Cap Hell and finally has daylight. Why would be leave?

    A legacy and winning a SB should be way in front of money he does not need, at this point. He’s not going anywhere.

  7. Re: Cousins is actually the more attractive option, he’s younger and taller.
    maybe a team should draft a college basketball player who is a center to play QB. He’d be much younger and much taller…

  8. Those who think it’s about having more than enough money to live on are missing the point. For a lot of these guys it’s about keeping score – he may feel he’s worth more than Garoppolo and won’t settle for less. And after watching him for years I think he IS that kind of guy.
    That said, the Saints let him go and “Benson” will be synonymous with “excrement” in bayou country.

