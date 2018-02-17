Until he re-signs, Brees is the top free-agent quarterback

Getty Images

Most regard Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins as the best available free-agent quarterback. And that probably will be the case, when March 14 rolls around. For now, however, there’s an even better quarterback set to hit the open market.

It’s Drew Brees. Signed to a six-year, $60 million deal by the Saints 12 years ago as an unrestricted free agent despite having more than 20 studs in his shoulder, Brees is now healthy. He’s also 39. But he has shown no signs of slippage in his play, and he could instantly make a bad team good (like the Browns), an average team very good (like the Jets or Broncos), a good team great (like the Cardinals), and a great team a Super Bowl champion (like the Vikings).

MDS pointed out that the Cleveland cap space could support an obscene offer, but Brees likely would regard the Browns as a rebuild that will take more years than he has left. If he’s going to leave a Saints team that already has all the signs of being a championship contender in 2018, he’d likely do it only for another championship contender.

Anyway, those are just some words I typed to tee up a video that presents our top five free-agent quarterbacks.