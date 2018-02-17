Vikings to increase ticket prices by seven percent, on average

Getty Images

The fruits of a good season include the ability to harvest more cabbage in the immediate future.

Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Vikings notified season-ticket holders on Friday that prices will increase at U.S. Bank Stadium for 2018. On average, the prices will inflate by seven percent.

Some increases will be as low as four percent. In the lower bowl, the hikes could be north of 10 percent. Roughly three quarters of the seats will increase by $10 per game or less.

The fact that the Vikings had a special season, capped by a win for the ages against the Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs, undoubtedly will increase ticket demand for 2018. Ultimately, that’s what drives pricing; finite supply plus increased demand justifies charging more to get in.

The challenge, when it comes to venues funded in large part by public money, becomes not making it so expensive that the public never has access to the games. As long as members of the public are ponying up the cash necessary to purchase tickets, however, the people can’t claim they’re being frozen out of the building that was dubbed The People’s Stadium when the deal was struck to build it.

