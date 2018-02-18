Friends and family SB ring authorized by Tom Brady sells for $344K

Getty Images

Players on Super Bowl teams can give friends and family the go-ahead to buy versions of their own Super Bowl rings and one of the ones authorized by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after Super Bowl LI fetched a nice sum after being put on sale Sunday morning.

Darren Rovell of ESPN reports that the ring, which is smaller and features fewer diamonds than the one Brady and his teammates received, sold for $344,927. Goldin Auctions, which handled the sale, did not reveal the name of either the buyer or the seller.

“This is the first Brady award that has ever come to market,” Ken Goldin said earlier this year. “He never lets things go and nobody from his inner circle has ever given up something like this.”

The gems and gold that make up the ring were assessed a value of $29,700.

Per Rovell, the record price for the sale an actual Super Bowl ring is the $230,401 someone paid for the ring former Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor received after winning Super Bowl XXV.