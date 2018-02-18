Is Marcus Peters available in trade?

Getty Images

With the Chiefs adding veteran cornerback David Amerson and, officially in three weeks, acquiring cornerback Kendall Fuller as part of the Alex Smith trade, some in league circles are wondering whether the Chiefs will be making another transaction involving a cornerback.

The question being asked is whether Marcus Peters, a first-round pick in 2015, is available in trade.

Peters has become one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL, but Peters has at times been a bit of a handful for the Chiefs. The situation came to a head last season, when he seemed to try to get himself ejected, then seemed to assume he was ejected when he wasn’t, then returned to the sidelines with his uniform on and socks off, showing no intent to return to action.

The incident, along with an argument with a coach, got Peters suspended for a game. For the Chiefs, it quietly may have been the last straw.

Subject to a fifth-year option, the Chiefs (or whoever holds his contractual rights) will have to decide by early May whether to extend the contract through 2019. As the new league year approaches, Peters has become a name to watch for a possible trade — especially with the guy who drafted him four years ago now the G.M. in Cleveland.