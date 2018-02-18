Jets want to keep Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Getty Images

Jets tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, who washed out of Tampa Bay after creating high expectations as a second-round pick, will become a free agent next month. The Jets are trying to keep that from happening.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that the Jets have offered Seferian-Jenkins a two-year, $8 million contract. Seferian-Jenkins passed.

Per Vacchiano, the offer didn’t have enough guarantees or total value for the player’s liking. Vacchiano believes the two sides will work something out.

If they don’t, he’ll eventually have the chance to talk to — and to sign with — another team. As a practical matter, his agent will begin to find out what else may be out there soon, at Tampering Central a/k/a the Scouting Combine.

Seferian-Jenkins had a career-high 50 catches for a career-high 357 yards in 2017. He appeared in 13 games with 10 starts.