NFL should open trade window earlier

Posted by Mike Florio on February 18, 2018, 3:08 PM EST
The window for making trade in the NFL closes on the Tuesday after Week Eight. It opens on the first day of the league year.

It should open sooner than that.

That’s not simply because teams should have the ability at any time to make a trade (although they should). It’s because there’s no reason not to allow teams to make trades after the postseason has ended.

Every year, the waiver period begins the day after the Super Bowl. That’s when teams should be able to make trades, too.

Currently, teams are allowed to negotiate trades whenever they want. They’re allowed to tentatively complete negotiations. They’re not allowed to finalize trades until the first day of the league year, which this year lands on March 14.

Consider the situation in which Washington currently finds itself. A deal is in place to acquire quarterback Alex Smith from the Chiefs. But if the Chiefs get a better offer before March 14, they can accept that offer without consequence.

This could leave Washington in a major bind, since a renege by the Chiefs could occur after Washington has sacrificed its ability to apply the franchise tag to Kirk Cousins. Apart from the question of whether a decision to tag Cousins as protection against the Smith trade falling through would survive a grievance, Washington should be able to finalize the trade before making a final decision on whether to tag Cousins.

It’s a defect in the calendar that can affect any team, in any year. A tentative trade is arranged, making a team not inclined to tag a looming free agent. The team doesn’t tag the free agent, the trade falls through, and the team is screwed.

So why not allow teams to make trades as of the day after the Super Bowl? There’s no reason to make teams wait until the middle of March to make trades official, and there’s every reason to let teams formally complete trades before someone gets cold feet.

  1. I believe that it should start 7 days after the super bowl. That way it gives the 2 teams that played in the super bowl a chance to see what they want and make a move. It’s would not be far to the super bowl teams if it’s the day after. It should be far to all 32 teams other than that I believe that you are right.

  3. Consider the situation in which Washington currently finds itself. A deal is in place to acquire quarterback Alex Smith from the Chiefs. But if the Chiefs get a better offer before March 14, they can accept that offer without consequence.
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    I agree with your assertion the trade process should be open the day after the Super Bowl but that statement above is not accurate. I doubt the Chiefs could be officially sanctioned but to say there is no consequence is wrong. These guys are business partners and there are only 31 different places to make a deal. Treating one that way would no doubt limit the ability to do trades in the future. Business partners not wanting to do business because of your stupidity is a consequence to your actions.

  6. Because worst teams make decisions instantly and these rules at least force them to wait, think and planificate.

    You have more than a month to study your roster, necessities and likely available players for trade, not hurrying yourself up.

    Why do a lot of teams fail contracting head coaches? Because they can’t wait until SB is finished and interview every interesting assistant. They want to hire someone fast instead of the best candidate.

    Would the Lions or the Giants have hired their actual HC in case they had waited until the end of their respective Play-offs run?

  7. You make a good point. It seems silly for teams to not be able to finalize trades once the season is over. Couldn’t they at least allow trades and have them be given a post March 14th designation. Like they do with cuts that are given a post June 1st designation even though, they done prior to June 1st?

  8. Yeah that’s never made sense to me. Don’t understand the benefit for either side to be prevented from finalizing trades while having to make other roster decisions. If two teams agree to a trade on Feb 10th a week after the Super Bowl, then who cares? Let them do the trade and move on. Seems like kind of a pointless rule.

  10. Agree. I would also make teams wait until after the super bowl to start interviewing coaches. One or two weeks later, after all the new staffs are put together, I would open up the trade season.

  11. imagine an NFL where the trade window were open ALL THE TIME, 365 days a year. CHAOS!! And it would be GREAT! To coincide with this the NFL shouldn’t allow teams to tank for higher draft picks. Top 10 should be a lottery.

  12. Washington has a way of making “look at me” deals which over the last 15-20 years never work out and to bring another such deal public durning SB week stealing other teams thunder only makes that franchise sink lower. It’s the Daniel Snider thing. IMO Alex Smith is about to retire.

  13. CharlieCharger if you don’t allow teams to interview coaches until after the super bowl it would take at minimum 10 days to hire coaches for the most part and teams would be finishing putting staffs together now. Remember most guys interview with multiple teams and some interview multiple times with the same team so you would be putting losing teams at a great disadvantage by then starting trade window earlier than it is now because once a staff is put together it takes time to scout their current teams strengths and weaknesses.

  16. The two teams in the SB should be allowed ample time to catch up with the losers (Non playoff teams being the worst case scenario). Belichich was in coach mode, and should be allowed sufficient time to catch up on GM duties before “ANY” free agency moves are allowed.

    All team player transactions (other than cutting players) should be 100% restricted at least for one month after the SB. The SB teams staff also deserve a week, or two vacation time. Under the current rules, they are penalized by allowing the other 30 teams a head star in the player decision making process.

  18. It’s all about accounting and the salary cap. What you suggest would charge 20 + million of dead cap to KC. Doesn’t anyone in the media ever look at the accounting system of the NFL?

