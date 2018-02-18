Report: Texans will release Brian Cushing

Getty Images

The Texans will release inside linebacker Brian Cushing before the league year begins March 14, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The emergence of second-year linebackers Zach Cunningham and Dylan Cole made Cushing expendable.

Houston will save $7.64 million under the salary cap with Cushing’s release.

Cushing served a 10-game suspension this season for violating the NFL performance-enhancing drug policy. He made 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks in five games, starting the final four games at outside linebacker because of injuries.

Cushing, a first-round pick in 2009, started all 104 games he played during his nine seasons in Houston.