Sunday morning one-liners

Making the case for another year of QB Tyrod Taylor for the Bills.

Safeties the Dolphins might consider in free agency.

DE Lawrence Guy just missed the playing time needed for a $500,000 bonus, but the Patriots gave it to him anyway.

The Jets could consider drafting UCF CB Mike Hughes to help the defense and the return game.

The Ravens have to keep durability in mind while making moves this offseason.

Will Jeff Driskel be the Bengals’ backup quarterback?

Is a WR Terrelle Pryor return a possibility for the Browns in free agency?

Steelers LB Arthur Moats does a lot of work for the Ronald McDonald House.

The Texans are looking forward to QB Deshaun Watson‘s return.

Reggie Bush thinks the Colts have a good partnership with QB Andrew Luck and coach Frank Reich.

The Jaguars are playing in London a bit later than they’d like.

Kordell Stewart thinks former Steelers teammate Mike Vrabel will succeed as the Titans’ head coach.

A push for former Broncos S Steve Atwater to make the Hall of Fame.

What free agent defensive linemen should the Chiefs consider?

A look at the Chargers’ tight end situation.

Raiders CB TJ Carrie shared his experience with heart surgery with young patients.

Will another team make a run at signing Cowboys DL David Irving as a restricted free agent?

Strengthening the offensive line is at the top of the list of offseason needs for the Giants.

Bachelor parties and basketball games are among the ways the Eagles are having fun after the Super Bowl.

Redskins CB Josh Norman ran into one of his fans on a trip to Israel.

Running down the Bears’ cornerback situation.

The Lions’ needs are clearer than how to fill them.

Eyes are on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers‘ contract situation.

Will the Vikings consider a run at QB AJ McCarron.

An underwhelming grade for the Falcons draft class.

The Carolina Panthers asked artists for pieces inspired by Black Panther.

The Saints could add to their linebacker group.

Moves by other teams will impact the Buccaneers’ plans this offseason.

Where does AJ McCarron rank among Cardinals quarterback options?

The Rams have a franchise tag decision to make with WR Sammy Watkins.

Pushing back against the growing hype about the 49ers.

The Seahawks will likely consider compensatory draft picks when making decisions about signing free agents.