A return to Cleveland may be in order for Terrelle Pryor

Getty Images

In 2016, Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor was one of the NFL’s pleasant surprises, a converted quarterback who changed positions and caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards.

In 2017, the Browns let Pryor walk in free agency, and that didn’t work out well for anyone. Pryor ended up in Washington, where he managed just 20 catches for 240 yards, and the Browns spent more money on a lesser receiver, Kenny Britt, who managed just 18 catches for 233 yards before they cut him.

In 2018, it would make a lot of sense for the Browns and Pryor to get back together.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com writes that the Browns are likely to pursue Pryor when he becomes a free agent next month, and Pryor would want to return to Cleveland. According to Cabot, Pryor wanted to stay in Cleveland last year, but the Browns decided to move on to Britt.

Now the Browns have a different G.M., with John Dorsey replacing Sashi Brown, and they have the same head coach, Hue Jackson, who saw Pryor play well in his offense. A return to Cleveland would make plenty of sense for all parties.