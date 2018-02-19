Bill Polian thinks Lamar Jackson needs to move to wide receiver in the NFL

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 19, 2018, 2:31 PM EST
Lamar Jackson won a Heisman Trophy as a quarterback at Louisville, but one Hall of Fame G.M. doesn’t think much of Jackson’s chances at the next level.

Bill Polian said on ESPN today that Jackson has neither the size nor the passing ability to become a franchise quarterback.

“Short and a little bit slight,” Polian said of Jackson, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds. “Clearly, clearly not the thrower that the other guys are. The accuracy isn’t there.”

So what should Jackson do at the next level?

“I think wide receiver,” Polian said. “Exceptional athelete, exceptional ability to make you miss, exceptional acceleration, exceptional instinct with the ball in his hand and that’s rare for wide receivers. That’s [Antonio Brown], and who else? Name me another one, Julio [Jones is] not even like that.”

Polian said he thinks Jackson should begin preparing to play wide receiver now, rather than trying to make it as a quarterback at first, like Terrelle Pryor did coming out of Ohio State.

“Don’t wait to make the change. Don’t be like the kid from Ohio State and be 29 when you make the change,” Polian said.

It’s safe to say Jackson won’t be taking Polian’s advice: Jackson will work out for NFL teams as a quarterback, and prepare to get drafted by a team that views his talents differently.

14 responses to “Bill Polian thinks Lamar Jackson needs to move to wide receiver in the NFL

    —————-
    All those things, and exactly those things, AND came out of college as qb being switched to WR…Julien Edelman.

    I actually dont think he should have equated to Brown. Sure Brown has those traits but his actual skill balance is different. And lets face it…superior.

  8. udub says:
    February 19, 2018 at 2:35 pm
    Its 2018 so this will probably turn racial.
    FYI, Julian Edelman was a college QB
    ———–

    He’s also 5’8″ or whatever. Lamar is 6’4″.

  9. Seems right on the money to me, but obviously being drafter higher as a QB is going to mean more money right out of the gate than switching now and heading into the draft as a WR. Risky either way, but if he’s willing to switch to WR and let’s teams and GMs know that, it could pay off for him. More teams should have a player like this who plays WR and serves as the #3 QB, only taking up one roster spot. Pat Tilley and Danny White played two positions without any issue, and Jackson would only need to play QB in an emergency situation.

  12. I don’t know anything about Jackson’s accuracy, and that is my first deal breaker with any QB, but using the Heisman as a defense of his.potential reminds me of Danny Wuerffel, Andre Ware, Gino Torretta, Chris Weinke, Eric Crouch, Jason White, Matt Leonard, Troy Smith, Th Detmer, Johnny Manziel, and a few other people who like me were never good NFL quarterbacks.

  14. rxv5854 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 2:41 pm
    Hey Bill you realize you are the reason the greatest QB of all-time only won one superbowl in Indy right?

    this is so true. Peyton would have more rings than fingers if hed been on patriots or old school dynasty teams like c-boys 49ers or steelers

