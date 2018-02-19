Buccaneers interview University of Miami DL coach Craig Kuligowski

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have interviewed University of Miami defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski for their vacant defensive line coaching position, pewterreport.com reports.

Tampa Bay also has interviewed assistant defensive line coach Paul Spicer, former Colts defensive coordinator Ted Monachino and former Cardinals defensive tackle Brentson Buckner.

The Bucs fired former defensive line coach Jay Hayes on February 9.

Kuligowski has spent two seasons at the University of Miami and earned a promotion to assistant head coach last season. The Hurricanes led the nation with 43 sacks in 2017.

Kuligowski previously worked for Missouri for 15 seasons.