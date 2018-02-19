Bucs hire Brenston Buckner as DL coach

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have hired Brenston Buckner as their defensive line coach, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Buckner will replace Jay Hayes, who Tampa Bay fired on February 9.

The Buccaneers also interviewed University of Miami defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski, their own assistant defensive line coach, Paul Spicer and former Colts defensive coordinator Ted Monachino.

Buckner, 46, spent the past five seasons as the Cardinals’ defensive line coach. Arizona led the league with 48 sacks in 2016. The Bucs had a league-low 22 sacks last season.

Buckner, who had a 12-year career as an NFL defensive lineman, crossed paths with Bucs General Manager Jason Licht in Arizona in 2013.